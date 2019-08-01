UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Minister For Science And Technology Chaudhry Fawad Briefs PM On Biotechnology, Herbal Medicine Park In Jhelum

Muhammad Irfan 56 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:40 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad briefs PM on biotechnology, herbal medicine park in Jhelum

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Ahmed Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the restructuring of his ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Ahmed Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the restructuring of his ministry.

The science and technology minister briefed the prime minister about a project for establishment of a biotechnology and herbal medicine park in Jhelum, a PM Office statement said.

Fawad requested the prime minister to declare October as the Month of Science and Technology to highlight the vitality of the subject for the national development.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Jhelum Fawad Ahmed October

Recent Stories

Commissioner for finalizing arrangements of Mohara ..

3 minutes ago

People to get 15,000 free saplings under 'Plant fo ..

3 minutes ago

NA body members express concerns over private medi ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner inaugurates Plant for Pakistan campai ..

4 minutes ago

8 accused arrested in search operation in Muzaffar ..

4 minutes ago

Establishing peace imperative to attain respectabl ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.