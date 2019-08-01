Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad briefs PM on biotechnology, herbal medicine park in Jhelum

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Ahmed Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the restructuring of his ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Ahmed Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the restructuring of his ministry.

The science and technology minister briefed the prime minister about a project for establishment of a biotechnology and herbal medicine park in Jhelum, a PM Office statement said.

Fawad requested the prime minister to declare October as the Month of Science and Technology to highlight the vitality of the subject for the national development.