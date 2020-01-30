UrduPoint.com
Federal Minister For Science And Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Calls Upon Indian People To Reject Fanatic Mindset Of Modi's Regime In Next Election

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:41 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain calls upon Indian people to reject fanatic mindset of Modi's regime in next election

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday called upon the Indian people to reject and defeat the fanatic mindset of Modi's regime in their forthcoming general election on February 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday called upon the Indian people to reject and defeat the fanatic mindset of Modi's regime in their forthcoming general election on February 18.

In a message on social media platform Twitter, the minister said, "Following his visible defeat in the forthcoming Indian general election , Modi has started outburst against Pakistan. The current situation of Kashmir in the wake of controversial law and weak economy have paralyzed Modi ji". "Modi can not win election by making anti-Pakistan statements", Fawad Chaudhry added.

