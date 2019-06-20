UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Minister For Science And Technology Fawad Chaudhry Terms Opposition Parties Responsible For Country's Worst Economic Condition

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:29 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry terms opposition parties responsible for country's worst economic condition

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Thursday termed responsible former regimes of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for the loot and plunder and worst economic condition of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Thursday termed responsible former regimes of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for the loot and plunder and worst economic condition of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the previous governments of PML-N and PPP have to be answerable about collectively record of loan details in ten years as no one knows where the money was spent in the past, but no visible progress and changes were seen in the country. Adding he said that huge payable amount had created immense trouble for the present government to run the state affairs smoothly.

He recalled that, "Approximately Rs11 trillion were spent by leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif alone,".

Chaudhry lamented that due to the criminal economic policies of the previous governments, every department in the country was in disarray.

"In Naya Pakistan, all corrupt political leaders and personalities will be held accountable for their actions," he added.

He said the PTI government has no political challenge and its fight against the corrupt system would continue.

Imran Khan's government has chosen to be accountable to the people as it respects the mandate it was given, he added.

He said that whenever the opposition was asked for accountability it started giving threats of protests to deviate the attention of the government as well as the people.

"But the accountability movement launched by PTI will not stop at the behest of such threats and would continue to rid the country of corrupt elements which has looted and plundered the wealth of our nation," he added.

The minister said the PTI government would take every step to ensure economic stability in the country and bring about progress and prosperity across the country.

Fawad said that opposition parties were only fighting a political war to recover their looted money, adding, the government was making the all-out efforts to steer the country out of crisis left by the past governments.

To a question about production order, he said it is the right of speaker so he will take any decision in this regard.

He further criticized opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif's speech that he continued speaking in the Lower House for over three hours continuously, adding , the speech should be in limited to raising public issues instead of personal issues.

He pinpointed that the PML-N's own party leaders were kept sleeping during speech hours in the house.

The PPP and PML-N did not have any political agenda or narrative, the minister added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Naya Pakistan Progress Pakistan Peoples Party Money Criminals Muslim All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Kuwait oil price up to US$62.16 pb

22 seconds ago

All-weather strategic cooperative partnership etch ..

58 seconds ago

Tokyo stocks close higher on US rate-cut hopes 20 ..

14 minutes ago

PNG looks to boost business, trade opportunities w ..

59 seconds ago

New study shows groundwater pumping significantly ..

1 minute ago

Extremists in PML-N hurdle in way of Shahbaz Shari ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.