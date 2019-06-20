Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Thursday termed responsible former regimes of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for the loot and plunder and worst economic condition of the country

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the previous governments of PML-N and PPP have to be answerable about collectively record of loan details in ten years as no one knows where the money was spent in the past, but no visible progress and changes were seen in the country. Adding he said that huge payable amount had created immense trouble for the present government to run the state affairs smoothly.

He recalled that, "Approximately Rs11 trillion were spent by leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif alone,".

Chaudhry lamented that due to the criminal economic policies of the previous governments, every department in the country was in disarray.

"In Naya Pakistan, all corrupt political leaders and personalities will be held accountable for their actions," he added.

He said the PTI government has no political challenge and its fight against the corrupt system would continue.

Imran Khan's government has chosen to be accountable to the people as it respects the mandate it was given, he added.

He said that whenever the opposition was asked for accountability it started giving threats of protests to deviate the attention of the government as well as the people.

"But the accountability movement launched by PTI will not stop at the behest of such threats and would continue to rid the country of corrupt elements which has looted and plundered the wealth of our nation," he added.

The minister said the PTI government would take every step to ensure economic stability in the country and bring about progress and prosperity across the country.

Fawad said that opposition parties were only fighting a political war to recover their looted money, adding, the government was making the all-out efforts to steer the country out of crisis left by the past governments.

To a question about production order, he said it is the right of speaker so he will take any decision in this regard.

He further criticized opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif's speech that he continued speaking in the Lower House for over three hours continuously, adding , the speech should be in limited to raising public issues instead of personal issues.

He pinpointed that the PML-N's own party leaders were kept sleeping during speech hours in the house.

The PPP and PML-N did not have any political agenda or narrative, the minister added.