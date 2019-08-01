Federal minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM residence on Thursday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Federal minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM residence on Thursday.During the meeting federal Minister discussed the matter of party reorganization.He has requested to PM that month of October should be declared as Science and Technology month.Chaudhry also apprised PM about bio technology and herbal medicine park projects in Jhelum.