Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry briefed on CP&WB working, new initiatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) on Sunday on the invitation of Sarah Ahmad, chairperson of the Bureau.

The chairperson gave briefing to the minister about the working and recent achievements of the Bureau.

Fawad Chaudhry visited various sections of the institution and met with children.

He also visited the Computer Lab and Activity Room, which had recently been established by the chairperson with a vision to equip children with modern technologies and the latest trends.

The minister appreciated the working of the Bureau and Sarah Ahmad over the initiatives taken for protection and welfare of children.

The minister and the CP&WB chairperson also launched collaboration between Mohafiz Mobile App and the Bureau. The collaboration is a major initiative toward making Punjab child-abuse free. Through the application, a lost child could be reported to Child Protection Bureau with a click of a button. Moreover, this application would also provide information about lost children found by the Child Protection Bureau.

Earlier, the CP&WB chairperson also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fahad Mehmood Khan, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Mohafiz mobile application.