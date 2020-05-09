Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry assures high-speed internet services, agri-tech pilot projects in country

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry Saturday has promised that his ministry is all set to provide every support to the Ministry of Information and Technology to enhance the internet speed during COVID-19 critical situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry Saturday has promised that his ministry is all set to provide every support to the Ministry of Information and Technology to enhance the internet speed during COVID-19 critical situation.

In his an Exclusive Interview with ptv news channel, he said the Science ministry has also planned to launch two major Agricultural projects in the country soon.

He said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for digitalise Pakistan, ministry of Science and Technology has been planned to launch an agri-tech as two major pilot projects including Agriculture Mechanism Complex for Manufacturing and Agriculture Monitoring project for bringing innovation to the country's agriculture sector.

He said these two big projects aimed at enhancing the quality of human resource in the IT industry and this initiative will be another step towards modern agricultural innovation in Pakistan, he added.

Minister said the government was striving hard to improve its citizens' quality of life and economic well-being by ensuring availability of accessible, affordable, reliable, high quality internet services for students and focusing on Fiber Optic to address the problems of internet access in the country.

Promote the use of technology in education, health, agriculture and other key socio economic sectors was topmost priority of his government he said.

He stressed that it is the need of the hour to use of the Internet in public schools and ensure they are online and have a meaningful impact on the current education eco-system in a phased manner.

He said ministry of Science with the collaboration of Ministry of IT would soon Introduced different projects for the spread of Internet service across the country specially in rural areas where students are facing continues problems of internet during current Coronavirus situation.

He added that the government was prioritizing the development of high-speed internet infrastructure for schools as well.

Replying a Question, he said that PM Imran Khan has appreciated Made in Pakistan Initiative of Ministry of Science and Technology focusing on boosting indigenous productivity in the face of Coronavirus pandemic.

He also gave details of various products produced in Pakistan for corona virus, including face masks, protective clothing and other stuff.

He said ministry of Science is also planned to establish a Biotechnology Park in Jhelum and manufacturing of agricultural equipment.

Replying another question regarding shortage of protective gears, he said right now the N95 masks are shortage in stock due to its commercial production but all other protective gears are in huge stock and available in the country if provinces facing shortage they can consult to NDMA for its availability.

He also said in his Jhelum constituency, the best possible arrangements were made during coronavirus panic situation even that facilities are not available in major cities.

Discussing future economic outlook, Fawad said all efforts should be made to provide maximum possible relief to the people.