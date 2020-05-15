Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry hopes virtual session of parliament will be called

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Friday said he has postponed his intention of going to the parliament session after reports of three parliamentary reporters and two senators came positive today

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Friday said he has postponed his intention of going to the parliament session after reports of three parliamentary reporters and two senators came positive today.

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that he intended to go to the parliament today, respecting the wish of the Deputy Speaker.

But the reports of three parliamentary reporters and two senators have come positive, he said.

"It is now certain that coronavirus has affected them from the parliament building, so I am postponing my intention", he said.

"I hope a virtual session of parliament will be called soon where we can talk comfortably", Fawad Chaudhry said.