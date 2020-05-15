UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Minister For Science And Technology Fawad Chaudhry Hopes Virtual Session Of Parliament Will Be Called

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:36 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry hopes virtual session of parliament will be called

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Friday said he has postponed his intention of going to the parliament session after reports of three parliamentary reporters and two senators came positive today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Friday said he has postponed his intention of going to the parliament session after reports of three parliamentary reporters and two senators came positive today.

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that he intended to go to the parliament today, respecting the wish of the Deputy Speaker.

But the reports of three parliamentary reporters and two senators have come positive, he said.

"It is now certain that coronavirus has affected them from the parliament building, so I am postponing my intention", he said.

"I hope a virtual session of parliament will be called soon where we can talk comfortably", Fawad Chaudhry said.

Related Topics

Technology Parliament From Fawad Chaudhry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fresh blow for rugby as July Tests postponed over ..

1 minute ago

Chinese Health Commission Refutes Claims of Denyin ..

1 minute ago

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturer to Spend $12B ..

1 minute ago

Rivers and reservoirs level report in Lahore

1 minute ago

Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) to wait ..

26 minutes ago

Seoul to hold world's 1st hydrogen mobility show i ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.