ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that medical reports of PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif should be probed and investigated, responsible should be taken to task.

Talking to a private news channel he stated Mr. Sharif did not share medical reports with Pakistan government which made his statements doubtful,moreover he looked pretty healthy in his pictures.

"Either our or Britain reports were unauthentic and reports must be re-examined as ex prime minister does not look unfit or unhealthy in his shared pictures", he said.

PML-N and PPP had been ruling the country for last three decades, recruited many of their party workers in Bureaucracy and police department, he stated.

Unlike Europe and many other democratic countries Pakistan's political parties had transferred their parties' leadership to their kith and kins to set up a political monarchy, he mentioned while replying a question.