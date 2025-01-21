Federal Minister for State and Frontier Regions and Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam engages with citizens, tackles local issues

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for State and Frontier Regions and Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday held meetings with

a large number of delegations and individuals from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and his constituency.

According to a press release issued here, his office remained open to address public concerns.

During these interactions, the minister listened to various issues raised by the people and directed relevant authorities to take immediate steps for their resolution. The initiative aims to ensure a direct link between the government and its citizens.

The minister often sees a steady flow of people from his constituency and across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seeking solutions to their problems.