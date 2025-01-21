- Home
- Pakistan
- Federal Minister for State and Frontier Regions and Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam engages wi ..
Federal Minister For State And Frontier Regions And Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam Engages With Citizens, Tackles Local Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 11:41 PM
Federal Minister for State and Frontier Regions and Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday held meetings with
a large number of delegations and individuals from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and his constituency
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for State and Frontier Regions and Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday held meetings with
a large number of delegations and individuals from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and his constituency.
According to a press release issued here, his office remained open to address public concerns.
During these interactions, the minister listened to various issues raised by the people and directed relevant authorities to take immediate steps for their resolution. The initiative aims to ensure a direct link between the government and its citizens.
The minister often sees a steady flow of people from his constituency and across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seeking solutions to their problems.
Recent Stories
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit
Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happened at Davos Tuesday
M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of Goma
2 killed, 1 injured in Kohistan road accident
Governor Punjab condoles with media mogul Amir Mahmood
Huge fire guts Turkish ski resort hotel, killing 66
Pharrell kicks off Paris Fashion week with Louvre show
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN
Trump pardons of Capitol rioters spark jubiliation, outrage
French minister urges Europe to strive for greater strategic autonomy
Russia blasts US reinstatement of Cuba on terror list
Dialogue with opposition to help strengthen democratic system: Rana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 killed, 1 injured in Kohistan road accident5 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab condoles with media mogul Amir Mahmood5 minutes ago
-
Dialogue with opposition to help strengthen democratic system: Rana9 minutes ago
-
CM visits DC Keamari office, two ACs, Mukhtiarkar suspended9 minutes ago
-
IHC issues notice over jail entry restrictions for lawyers5 minutes ago
-
PTI founder lost credibility, says Khawaja Asif5 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for State and Frontier Regions and Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam engages wi ..5 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin for arranging recreational events ..5 minutes ago
-
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews progress on activating Govt TB Hospital, S ..17 minutes ago
-
Commission decision to rely on allied consensus: Aqeel Malik17 minutes ago
-
PHIMC board holds 90th meeting to advance healthcare initiatives17 minutes ago
-
Nation’s interests must prevail over personal agendas: Musadik Malik17 minutes ago