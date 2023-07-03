Federal Minister for Water and Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan visits Phoolnagar

Federal Minister for Water and Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said that Celebration Day was being observed on the completion of 1000 days of 886 kilometer long Matiari-Head Balloki transmission line project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Water and Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said that Celebration Day was being observed on the completion of 1000 days of 886 kilometer long Matiari-Head Balloki transmission line project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said this while addressing a press conference at the farm-house of former MNA Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan at Phoolnagar.

He said the Matiari-Head Balloki transmission line was started during the tenure of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, ten years ago.

The PML-N government added 5000 megawatt (MW) electricity to national grid, he said and added that first time in the history of the country, 2000 MW project had been completed in Thar.

The Federal Minister said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had started the country's journey of prosperity by inaugurating the project of generating electricity through nuclear power plant.

He said that work on Dasu and Mohmand dams was in progress, and the electricity generated in Thar would soon be added to transmission line.

He said the previous PTI government had stopped all development projects but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was striving day and night for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that China had played a pivotal role in the development of Pakistan.

He said that such new electricity projects would be started which would use indigenous resources.

Former MNA Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, former speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, former district Nazim Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan and others were present on the occasion.