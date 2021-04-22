Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar meets CM Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Both strongly condemned the Quetta blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives.

They also deplored the opposition's response to the recent situation.

The CM stated that the enemy was trying to destabilize the country and asserted that the nefarious designs of the enemy would be defeated. The nation, as well as the law enforcement agencies, had rendered invaluable sacrifices for maintaining peace and the coward enemy could not weaken the strong commitment of the nation, he continued.

Usman Buzdar maintained that the politics of chaos and anarchy had met a natural death as the government had responded to anarchistic designs through public service.

The people had rejected the negative politics while PDM had been disintegrated. He advised the opponents to read the writing on the wall, adding that the journey of development was being moved forward with speed in the province.

Some areas were willingly neglected in the past but the incumbent government had pursued a vision of composite development so that everyone could reap the fruits of development, added the CM.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the government had thwarted the anarchistic designs of the opposition through public support and vowed to move the journey of public service forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.