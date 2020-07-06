Federal minister Hammad Azhar calls on Punjab CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The CM, on the occasion, said the government had fully focused on development of backward areas including the provincial metropolis. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III project and work was in progress on mother and child hospital and Firdous Market's underpass project. Lahore's sewerage system would also be improved and people would be provided more facilities through mega projects, he added.

A tax-relief package worth Rs 18 billion had been allocated to help recover trade and industrial sector in the previous financial year. Similarly, a relief package worth Rs 56 billion had also been given this financial year to support trade and business activities, he added.

Meanwhile, work was in progress on 13 special economic zones and industrial estates are being set up on more than 10 thousand acres in Punjab. The government was fully committed to solving problems of people and development work in the areas of the elected representatives would be done with their consultation, the CM added.