Open Menu

Federal Minister Highlights Role Of Biosciences In Strengthening Pakistan’s Agriculture

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Federal Minister highlights role of biosciences in strengthening Pakistan’s agriculture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain highlighted the role of biosciences in strengthening Pakistan's Agriculture, saying, "Agriculture is the backbone of the economy and modern biosciences can give new life to this sector."

This, he stated while addressing as a Chief Guest at the first international academic and research conference on biosciences held at Allama Iqbal Open University on Tuesday. The conference was organized by the Department of Biology, Faculty of Sciences, which was attended by renowned national and international scientists and experts.

The Minister expressed regret that Pakistan was lagging behind India in this field, emphasizing that advancing biosciences would open new avenues for development, ensuring a bright future for coming generations.

He also praised the university and Vice-Chancellor Dr Nasir Mahmood for their outstanding performance, noting that under his leadership, admissions increased from 800,000 to 1.

2 million in a short period which was an extraordinary achievement.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, in his address, stated, "Pakistan is currently facing various serious challenges, including climate change, natural disasters, increasing environmental pollution, resource scarcity and socio-economic issues," emphasizing that integrative research could provide sustainable solutions to all these problems.

He further stated that research should not be limited to theoretical aspects only; it should be directly linked to public welfare.

He also focused that technological advancements and modern scientific knowledge should be harmonized with social and economic development to enhance national-level policymaking and enabling Pakistan to play a more effective role on the global stage.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed heartfelt gratitude to the conference organizers and partner institutions, especially the Higher education Commission, for their invaluable efforts and support.

Recent Stories

International reports: Real estate key driver of U ..

International reports: Real estate key driver of UAE economic growth

13 minutes ago
 Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces ow ..

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-S ..

Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away

3 hours ago
 ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi ..

ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre

3 hours ago
 NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET ..

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..

3 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

3 hours ago
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infras ..

Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricul ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

4 hours ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

5 hours ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

5 hours ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan