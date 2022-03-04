Federal Minister Ijaz Shah condemns Peshawar blast

Federal Minster for Narcotics Control in Pakistan Ijaz Shah Friday condemned the explosion at the Peshawar's Qissa Khawani Bazar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minster for Narcotics Control in Pakistan Ijaz Shah Friday condemned the explosion at the Peshawar's Qissa Khawani Bazar.

In his message, he expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has immediately taken notice of the sad incident. Anti-state elements will not be succeeded in their nefarious aims and soon they will be taken to their logical end" he said.

app/ usg