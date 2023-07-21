Open Menu

Federal Minister Inaugurates 2056 Flats For Worker Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi here Friday inaugurated the project of 2056 residential flats for workers and said no compromise would be made to protect the rights of the worker community.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the federal minister said that no compromise would be made on rights of workers according to manifesto of the Pakistan People's Party. He said that the People Party had always prioritized welfare of the working class and has made efforts to resolve their basic problems.

He said that international labor organizations have been in contact and we desire that all the needed facilities and assistance should be provided to them and their families.

Federal minister said that project of residential flats has been completed with an estimated cost of Rs.

5700 million and it is spread over a land of 500 kanals.

He said that the project also include masjid, playground, school, canteen and library.

The minister also announced the construction of schools for girls and boys and said that necessary facilities have been provided to workers in industrial estates while a fund of Rs 410 has been cleared for children of workers that are studying in various educational institutions.

Later, Sajid Tori visited burn and trauma in Hayatabad that has been completed with the cooperation of the Workers Welfare board. He also visited different wards of the Institute of Kidney Diseases and also assured to provide dialysis machines and other needed equipment.

