Federal Minister inaugurates flats for labourers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday inaugurated the flats constructed for labourers in Nawa Kali area of Quetta.

Advisor to CM Balochistan Goharam Khan Bugti, Secretary Labour, Secretary Workers Welfare board, federal and provincial officers and representatives of the labor organizations were also present.

Addressing at the opening ceremony, the federal minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development said that on the special directives of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari newly constructed flats will be handed over to the laborers in the next two months.

"I am happy to inaugurate four hundred and eight houses for the laborers of Balochistan," If the workers of a country are prosperous, then no one can stop its development".

"In the next phase, the federal minister noted that labor colonies will also be inaugurated in Rawalpindi, Taxila and Mardan cities.

Sajid Hussain Turi recalled that a project of four hundred houses for Balochistan initiated by the PPP in the previous government has been completed today.

He further government is committed to provide best facilities to the families of the labourers living in the labour colonies. To send skilled workers abroad, the government will open technical training centers in different cities of Balochistan".

Stressing the need for protecting the rights of the workers, he maintained that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the rights of the working class are protected as per law and constitution of the country.