Federal Minister inaugurates tree plantation drive at Landikotal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Sunday formally inaugurated Tree Plantation Drive at Tehsil Compound Landikotal, District Khyber.

The inauguration ceremony among others was attended by MPA, Wilson Wazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jamshed Khan, local elites and concerned officials.

Addressing the ceremony, federal minister said that about 100,000 saplings would be planted in district Khyber this year among which 50,000 would be planted in Tehsil Landikotal.

He urged people to participate the clean and green plantation campaign and create awareness among public about its benefits.

He said that large scale tree plantation is necessary to increase forest land and to make environment greener and clean.

Minister said that trees would also be planted in Jamrud, Mulagori and other areas of district Khyber. He also stressed for protecting forest land adding it is our collective responsibility and indispensable to ensure healthy environment for coming generations.