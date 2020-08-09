UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Minister Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive At Landikotal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Federal Minister inaugurates tree plantation drive at Landikotal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Sunday formally inaugurated Tree Plantation Drive at Tehsil Compound Landikotal, District Khyber.

The inauguration ceremony among others was attended by MPA, Wilson Wazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jamshed Khan, local elites and concerned officials.

Addressing the ceremony, federal minister said that about 100,000 saplings would be planted in district Khyber this year among which 50,000 would be planted in Tehsil Landikotal.

He urged people to participate the clean and green plantation campaign and create awareness among public about its benefits.

He said that large scale tree plantation is necessary to increase forest land and to make environment greener and clean.

Minister said that trees would also be planted in Jamrud, Mulagori and other areas of district Khyber. He also stressed for protecting forest land adding it is our collective responsibility and indispensable to ensure healthy environment for coming generations.

Related Topics

Jamshed Jamrud Sunday

Recent Stories

Ajman’s announces opening of all economic activi ..

47 minutes ago

UAE calls on international community to tackle lin ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on ..

2 hours ago

Arada launches &#039;Sarab 2&#039; at Aljada in Sh ..

4 hours ago

TAQA announces new TRANSCO CEO

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE feels the pain of Air India Expre ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.