Federal Minister introduces tougher axle load enforcement & road safety measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization, and board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday has announced new measures to enforce axle load restrictions on highways and GT Roads.

Federal Minister chairing a joint meeting with the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Khan emphasized the importance of replicating motorway standards for heavy vehicle regulations across national roads.

Minister directed that weigh stations, akin to those on motorways, be established to ensure compliance with weight limits, preventing potential damage to road infrastructure.

Additionally, Abdul Aleem Khan underscored the need for comprehensive surveillance and e-Challans to address violations such as speeding, not wearing seat belts, and mobile phone use while driving.

Federal Minister also highlighted future planning for highway construction, stipulating that new motorways must feature at least two lanes in each direction and no fewer than six lanes in total.

Aleem Khan called for expedited efforts to complete ongoing projects, including the Sialkot, Kharian, and Islamabad motorways, through coordinated policies between NHA and FWO.

Director General FWO Maj. General Abdul Sami and NHA Chairman Shehryar Sultan briefed the Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on the status of various under-construction projects.

Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud also participated in the meeting.

It was decided that a joint departmental meeting of National Highway Authority and Frontier Works Organization will be convened next week in which different matters will be finalized for further action.