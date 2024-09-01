Federal Minister Introduces Tougher Axle Load Enforcement & Road Safety Measures
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization, and board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday has announced new measures to enforce axle load restrictions on highways and GT Roads.
According to a press release in a bid to enhance road safety and infrastructure integrity, Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization, and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has mandated stricter enforcement of axle load restrictions on all highways, including the Grand Trunk (GT) Road.
Federal Minister chairing a joint meeting with the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Khan emphasized the importance of replicating motorway standards for heavy vehicle regulations across national roads.
Minister directed that weigh stations, akin to those on motorways, be established to ensure compliance with weight limits, preventing potential damage to road infrastructure.
Additionally, Abdul Aleem Khan underscored the need for comprehensive surveillance and e-Challans to address violations such as speeding, not wearing seat belts, and mobile phone use while driving.
Federal Minister also highlighted future planning for highway construction, stipulating that new motorways must feature at least two lanes in each direction and no fewer than six lanes in total.
Aleem Khan called for expedited efforts to complete ongoing projects, including the Sialkot, Kharian, and Islamabad motorways, through coordinated policies between NHA and FWO.
Director General FWO Maj. General Abdul Sami and NHA Chairman Shehryar Sultan briefed the Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on the status of various under-construction projects.
Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud also participated in the meeting.
It was decided that a joint departmental meeting of National Highway Authority and Frontier Works Organization will be convened next week in which different matters will be finalized for further action.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ruk Sindhi’s book launching ceremony held2 minutes ago
-
Education minister takes notice of fire incident in Science College Quetta2 minutes ago
-
Rain-wind, thundershower expected in parts of Balochistan from Monday to Wednesday22 minutes ago
-
15 govt rural schools equipped with digital learning materials22 minutes ago
-
Traffic police crackdown on unlicensed, helmet-less, underage drivers31 minutes ago
-
101 LESCO employees taken to task31 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Ali Gilani was a great supporter of Pakistan; Rana Qasim31 minutes ago
-
Special training for 34 LESCO officials on Sept 532 minutes ago
-
National legends to get increased stipend: Governor Sindh32 minutes ago
-
Faisal Amin inaugurates emergency vehicles, equipments at Rescue 112242 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab 4,279 fugitives,1,446 drug dealers a year52 minutes ago
-
Encamped man shot dead in DI Khan52 minutes ago