Federal Minister Jamal Shah Deposits A Gift In Tosha Khana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah has deposited a valuable gift in Tosha Khana which was received by him during recent meeting with a foreign diplomat.

The gift was a precious ceramic sculpture of a Chinese horse, said a press release here on Wednesday.

Federal Minister Jamal Shah while deciding not to retain any foreign gifts, ordered to deposit the gift received by him to Tosha Khana recently.

The federal minister does not wish to retain any of the gift items presented to him during meetings with diplomats or any foreign visit in the future.

