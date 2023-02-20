Federal Minister Javed Latif for forming JIT to probe reasons for economic meltdown since 2017

Federal Minister Javed Latif on Monday called for forming a joint investigation team (JIT), headed by a judge of superior courts, to probe the reasons for plunging a thriving Pakistan of 2017 into an economic quagmire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Javed Latif on Monday called for forming a joint investigation team (JIT), headed by a judge of superior courts, to probe the reasons for plunging a thriving Pakistan of 2017 into an economic quagmire.

Addressing a news conference, he said Pakistan was progressing fast in 2017 when "under a conspiracy, Imran Khan was imposed on the country, whose self-centered policies not only destroyed the economy but also triggered an unprecedented price hike".

The JIT, he said, should particularly investigate the reasons behind the steep increase in prices of items of daily use, including flour, sugar, edible oil, petroleum products, etc.

, since 2017. It should be tasked to probe how the flour price had increased from Rs 35 per kg (to around Rs 170 per kg) and the dollar-rupee parity rate risen to Rs 300 just from Rs 100 per Dollar.

The facts about the removal of then prime minister Nawaz Shairf from power should also be unearthed, he added.

The minister said the JIT should also investigate how the $25 billion loans taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government were utilized during its four-year rule.

He urged the stakeholders to join hands for driving the country out of the crisis.