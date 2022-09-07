Federal Minister Maulana Asad Mehmood suspended a top official of National Highway Authority (NHA) amid his absence from duty on the flood-affected area

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood on Wednesday suspended a top official of National Highway Authority (NHA) amid his absence from duty on the flood-affected area.

The minister suspended General Manager NHA Sindh Sultan Abro as he was not present at work during his duty on the flood-affected area.

"Non-presence of any officer from duty during floods will not be acceptable. All staff including Chairman NHA are present in the field. Abro was found absent from duty on the flood-affected area," he said in a statement issued here.

Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha were also currently in Sindh to supervise the rehabilitation work.

Last week, Chairman NHA was in Balochistan for the restoration of Bibi Nani Bridge and Panjara Bridge in Balochistan.

NHA engineers and field staff were busy day and night to maintain the road infrastructure and cannot afford any negligence.

Due to the flood situation across the country, orders were issued to NHA officers and field staff to remain alert at all times.

The leave of NHA officers and staff have also been canceled due to high level of recent monsoon rains in the country.

The minister said public service and maintenance of national highways was the top priority of the Ministry.