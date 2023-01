Federal minister meets caretaker CPunjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti on Thursday met Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi here and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti on Thursday met Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi here and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Shahzain congratulated Naqvi on becoming the caretaker chief minister.

The chief minister welcomed the federal minister. He vowed to utilise all his capabilities for the people of the province.