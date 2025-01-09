Open Menu

Federal Minister Mohsin Naqvi Emphasizes Regional Collaboration To Combat Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Federal Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasizes regional collaboration to combat narcotics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior and Anti-Narcotics, Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday visited the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters, where he was welcomed by ANF Director General Major General Abdul Mueed.

During his visit, Minister Naqvi announced plans to host a regional conference aimed at strengthening collaboration with Gulf countries in the fight against drug trafficking. The conference will invite the heads of anti-narcotics forces from Gulf nations and focus on developing a unified strategy to tackle the narcotics trade.

“This conference holds critical importance in creating a joint action plan against drug trafficking,” Naqvi stated. He also highlighted the outcomes of his recent visit to Saudi Arabia’s Anti-Narcotics Headquarters, where discussions were held to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Praising ANF’s efforts, the minister commended the agency’s remarkable performance in 2023, which included 2,150 operations leading to the seizure of drugs worth approximately $10 billion.

“Despite limited resources and manpower, ANF’s dedication to combating drug mafias is truly commendable,” he remarked.

Minister Naqvi emphasized the importance of continuing the crackdown on drug networks with full force to protect the younger generation from falling prey to narcotics. He also directed the continuation of awareness campaigns against drug use in educational institutions, stressing that no leniency would be shown to individuals involved in drug trafficking.

The minister called for immediate, multifaceted measures to address the rising trend of drug abuse and reaffirmed his commitment to eradicating the menace.

Federal Secretary for Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha and senior ANF officials were also present during the briefing on ANF’s operations and performance.

