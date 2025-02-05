Federal minister Mohsin Naqvi expresses condolences on demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his condolences over the sad demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili community.

Mohsin Naqvi offered his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and the Ismaili community.

He stated that the late Prince Karim Aga Khan's services to social sectors are unforgettable. He noted that Prince Karim Aga Khan made significant contributions to education and healthcare in Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi further said that with Prince Karim Aga Khan's passing, the world has lost a compassionate personality who cared deeply for humanity.