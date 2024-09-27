Federal Minister Muqam calls on Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for SAFFRON and Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam called on Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail at Governor House Quetta here on Friday.

During the meeting, they discussed important issues including regional developments, Kashmir dispute and Pakistan's political scenario.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail said that there is an urgent need for the help and guidance of the federal government to strengthen the infrastructure in the province and deal with the current challenges.

Stressing on highlighting the collective feeling, he said that all parties have to give priority to domestic and national interests rather personal interests to make the relationship between the federal and the provincial governments.

He suggested for the periodic visits of the province by president of Pakistan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the federal ministers.

He said that it would help to promote mutual understanding and benefit from each other's experiences in terms of construction and development.

Federal Minister SAFFRON and Kashmir Affairs Engineer Ameer Maqam assured Governor Balochistan that the federal government would provide all possible support to overcome the current challenges and solve the problems of Balochistan.