Federal Minister Muqam Pledges Unwavering Support For Kashmiris

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Federal Minister Muqam pledges unwavering support for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, stating that the country will continue to extend moral, political, and diplomatic backing until their right to self-determination is realized.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Muqam paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and expressed deep concern over the alarming security and human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

During the meeting, senior officials provided a comprehensive briefing to the Federal Minister on the law and order situation and ongoing development initiatives in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Muqam emphasized that the development and prosperity of AJK is a top priority for the Federal Government.

He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the progress of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan remains a central agenda, adding that this commitment has been consistently demonstrated and will continue in the future.

Addressing the legitimate concerns of the people, he said, is not only a responsibility but a national duty.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of AJK, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan.

APP/szm-abs

