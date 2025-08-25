Federal Minister Naqvi visits Railways Headquarters, reviews security measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited the Pakistan Railways Headquarters in Lahore, where he attended a high-level meeting chaired by Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi.

The meeting reviewed the overall security situation of Pakistan Railways, with special focus on safeguarding railway lines and train operations, particularly in Balochistan. Officials briefed the ministers on the enhanced measures being undertaken to improve security across the railway network.

A joint crackdown against encroachments on railway land was also approved during the session. It was decided that the National Constabulary, in coordination with the Railways Police, will actively participate in anti-encroachment operations. The interior minister assured full cooperation of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) in these efforts.

The forum also decided to initiate a new train service between Islamabad and Rawalpindi to facilitate commuters.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said all necessary steps will be taken to ensure foolproof security of railway tracks and trains, adding that the protection of passengers is the government’s foremost priority. He reaffirmed that the Railways Police will be fully supported to meet this objective.

The Interior minister appreciated the distinctive initiatives undertaken during current tenure aimed at improving the performance of Pakistan Railways.

Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi thanked the Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for his continued support, particularly in facilitating the anti-encroachment drive through the assistance of the Federal Reserve Police.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Railways Amir Ali Baloch, IG Railways Police Rai Tahir, and other senior officials were also present.