Federal Minister of Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari congratulates Kashmiri photojournalists on winning Pulitzer Prize

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister of Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Wednesday congratulated three photojournalists of Indian occupied Kashmir Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand on winning Pulitzer award.

She tweeted, "It's an Amazing work in the most difficult and dangerous location of Indian Occupied Kashmir, Congratulations to them."Three photojournalists from Jammu and Kashmir have been awarded the 2020 Pulitzer prize for their "striking images of life" in the valley.