Federal Minister of state for parliamentary affairs calls on AJK Premier

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has condemned dishonoring and snatching the dead body of Syed Ali Geelani terming this as an inhuman act at the part of the Indian government.

He stated this while called on AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayum Niazi at Prime Minister Secretariat here on Sunday.

Talking to the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayum Niazi, the Federal Minister for state Affairs said that the purpose of his arrival in Muzaffarabad was to condole the death of the Great and valiant leader of Kashmir freedom movement Syed Ali Shah Geelani with our Kashmiri brothers.

AJK Prime Minister speaking on the occasion said the fear of the Indian government is fully evident as the occupation forces have suppressed and abolished all civil and human values but these brutal tactics would not sustain for long.

He said the lot of blood has been shed in IOK at the hands of Indian occupation forces and although it was too late late now, however, international community should come forward and take serious notice of the Indian repressions on the Kashmiri people.

Naizi also lauded the strong voice raised by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan regarding the inhuman treatment with the body of an iconic leader Syed Ali Geelani and hoped that PM of Pakistan will keep raising this issue at UN and other international forums, he added.