Federal Minister opens STEM education system in Balochsitan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hasan Baloch on Thursday inaugurated the STEM education system in Balochistan.

The inaugural ceremony was held at Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Quetta. Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation, Secretary Education Balochistan, Director Science, Director GSP and school principals also attended the ceremony.

While addressing the ceremony, the minister said that Pakistan Science Foundation has started STEM education system for the first time in Pakistan. "I congratulate the Ministry of Science and Technology and Pakistan Science Foundation for making this vision a reality," he said adding that under the project, fifty labs in government schools across the country would be developed on modern lines and converted into mini system fab labs.

He noted that training modules on STEM education were being prepared for grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 with an integrated teaching approach.

Teachers of these schools will be trained on STEM modules jointly designed by China and PSF, he told.

The federal minister said that he believed the success of the STEM project would depend on the cooperation of all stakeholders, departments, especially the STEM-designated schools of the province could play important role in this success.

He said that the intelligence of our youth was our strength and we needed to make full use of this intelligence for the development of our society. STEM education provides us with a path towards this development. One day the project will become the lifeline of our country's education system, he concluded.

On this occasion, the Chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation assured that the science caravan was going on across Balochistan. He assured all possible support from Pakistan Science Foundation.

Earlier, principals of ten schools were provided with cheques under the STEM program.