UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister Opens STEM Education System In Balochsitan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Federal Minister opens STEM education system in Balochsitan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hasan Baloch on Thursday inaugurated the STEM education system in Balochistan.

The inaugural ceremony was held at Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Quetta. Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation, Secretary Education Balochistan, Director Science, Director GSP and school principals also attended the ceremony.

While addressing the ceremony, the minister said that Pakistan Science Foundation has started STEM education system for the first time in Pakistan. "I congratulate the Ministry of Science and Technology and Pakistan Science Foundation for making this vision a reality," he said adding that under the project, fifty labs in government schools across the country would be developed on modern lines and converted into mini system fab labs.

He noted that training modules on STEM education were being prepared for grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 with an integrated teaching approach.

Teachers of these schools will be trained on STEM modules jointly designed by China and PSF, he told.

The federal minister said that he believed the success of the STEM project would depend on the cooperation of all stakeholders, departments, especially the STEM-designated schools of the province could play important role in this success.

He said that the intelligence of our youth was our strength and we needed to make full use of this intelligence for the development of our society. STEM education provides us with a path towards this development. One day the project will become the lifeline of our country's education system, he concluded.

On this occasion, the Chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation assured that the science caravan was going on across Balochistan. He assured all possible support from Pakistan Science Foundation.

Earlier, principals of ten schools were provided with cheques under the STEM program.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Technology Education China All From Government Mini

Recent Stories

Imran Khan asks CJP to take notice on FIR matter

Imran Khan asks CJP to take notice on FIR matter

3 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik part ways: Reports

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik part ways: Reports

12 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on soci ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on social media for historic defeat

1 hour ago
 "Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," s ..

"Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," says Shaheen Shah Afridi

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m ..

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 month ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.