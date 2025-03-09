- Home
Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Offers Condolences To Bereaved Family In Kot Khuda Yar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 05:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Sunday visited the residence of Azhar Hussain Shah, former Chairman of Union Council, and Syed Aamir Bukhari in Kot Khuda Yar to pay his respects and offer condolences on the passing of Shah's sister and Bukhari's mother.
The Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the grieving family and offered Fateha for the deceased's soul. He also remembered the deceased as a virtuous and sociable woman, whose untimely death has sent shockwaves through the family and community.
Syed Qaiser Altaf Bukhari and other dignitaries also attended the condolence ceremony, offering prayers for the eternal peace of the deceased and counseling the bereaved family to remain patient during this difficult time.
