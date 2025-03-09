Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh pays condolence visit to mourn Dr Sarfaraz Ahmed

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Sunday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Dr Sarfaraz Ahmed, a distinguished international homeopath and journalist.

The Minister also visited Dr Ali Amin's residence to offer Fateha and pay his respects to the bereaved family.

During his visit, Sheikh conveyed his deepest sympathies to the family, praying for the deceased's high status and expressing his heartfelt sorrow.

Dr Sarfaraz Ahmed's passing has been met with widespread grief, given his notable contributions to the fields of homeopathy and journalism.

