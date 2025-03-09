Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh spreads Eid cheer with gift suits for deserving women

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) In a heartwarming gesture, Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Sunday continued his annual tradition of gifting three-piece suits to deserving women in Ramadan, aiming to include them in the joys of Eid.

A large number of women from Chiniot district received the Eid gift suits, a testament to the Minister's commitment to spreading happiness and inclusivity.

