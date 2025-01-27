Open Menu

Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh To Pay Educational Fees Of Deserving Students

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh to pay educational fees of deserving students

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh announced that he would pay the educational fees of deserving students from his personal pocket as an important step for the promotion of education.

In addition, sewing machines were provided as wedding gifts to deserving women, while free treatment and medicine were also provided to needy patients. Moreover, financial assistance was provided to the needy.

Announcing the early inauguration of the new campus of Government College (GC) University Chiniot, built at a cost of two billion rupees, the Federal Minister said that this project will provide higher education opportunities to the students of the area.

He visited the Muslim Bazaar in Chiniot and met the shopkeepers and listened to their problems.

Furthermore, he visited the PSER Registration Center MC Chiniot and distributed cold weather bedding among deserving women in Mohalla Dilkhushab.

The citizens highly appreciated the initiatives of Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh and termed his public service as exemplary.

On this occasion, the Federal Minister expressed his determination that he would continue his efforts for the development of his constituency and the resolution of public problems so that a positive change could be brought about in the lives of the people.

