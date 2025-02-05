Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh visits constituency, offers condolences

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh spend a busy day in his constituency on Wednesday, engaging with local leaders and offering condolences to a grieving family.

He had reached Chiniot from Islamabad last night. Federal minister visited former Chairman Municipal Committee Haji Naeem Fakhri at his residence today. On this occasion, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh inquired about the well-being of Haji Naeem Fakhri and expressed his best wishes for his speedy recovery.

Later, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh reached the camp of Mehr Khalid Arain to condole the death of his brother and younger brother Mehr Zahid Nawaz Arain. On this occasion, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the highest ranks of the deceased.

He said that in this hour of grief, he stands with the bereaved family and prays to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a high place in Paradise and grant the family patience.