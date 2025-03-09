Federal Minister Qaiser Sheikh Calls On Azhar Shah, Syed Aamir
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 04:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh visits Azhar Hussain Shah and Syed Aamir Bukhari in Kot Khuda Yar to express condolences:
He reached at their residence in Kot Khuda Yar to express condolences on the death of the sister of former Chairman Union Council Azhar Hussain Shah and mother of Syed Aamir Bukhari.
He expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the elevation of the deceased's ranks. He said that the deceased was a virtuous and sociable woman, whose death is a great shock to the family and community. Syed Qaiser Altaf Bukhari and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion, who prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and advised the bereaved family to be patient.
