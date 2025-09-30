Federal Minister Rana Mubashar distributes relief cheques among flood victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Public Affairs, Rana Mubashar Iqbal here Tuesday distributed relief cheques among flood victims of Swabi district.

He met with the flood affected people at Dalori Topi tehsil of Swabi and handed over relief cheques amounting to Rs16 million to them on behalf of the Federal Government.

Talking to flood victims and media, Federal Minister Rana Mubashar Iqbal said that he came here on the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to provide relief to flood affectees of Swabi.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his government are standing with flood victims of Khyber Pakthunkhwa during this difficult time and will continue efforts till the last victim of flood is rehabilitated.

"Whether Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is inside the country or abroad, his heart always beats with people of Pakistan, especially those affected by the recent floods and continued monitoring of flood relief operations especially in KP and Punjab provinces.”

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz visited the flood affected areas of KP soon after the natural calamity struck northern parts of the province and personally monitored relief operations here.

He said the Federal Government has fulfilled all the promises made with flood victims and distributed relief cheques among flood affectees of Khyber Pakthunkhwa to minimize their difficulties.

Rana Mubashar said the cheques distribution among flood victims has not yet begun in Punjab, but we have distributed cheques among flood-affected victims of KP, showing Federal Govt’s commitment for people of all provinces.

"Humanity is the greatest virtue, and it exists in people here. During difficult times, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have provided strong support to their distressed brothers.

The Minister said Govt was well aware of the difficulties of flood victims and assured that he will present their demands to the Prime Minister as well as the federal government committee to provide full support to the affectees.

"Pakistan was founded on name of islam, and today our country has been entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the Haramain Sharifain (two holy mosques at Saudia Arabia. This is a great blessing from Allah Almighty upon our country, and we should be thankful for being entrusted with such a huge responsibility."

The Minister said armed forces of Pakistan had defeated India within a few hours in May last conflict and taught it a great lesson that the entire Pakistan nation was standing with its brave army to thwart nefarious designs of the enemy with full might.

He said that Pakistan’s diplomatic stature has been significantly increased in the world as evidenced by the red carpet welcome at USA and UNGA landmark address by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Mubashar Iqbal said the entire nation is standing with our brave army in its efforts to eradicate terrorism and establish a durable peace imperative for progress and prosperity of people.

"The hearts of people living in these mountains are as high as the mountains themselves. Our Pashtun brothers have always worked for the security and sovereignty of the country in every difficulty and faced all challenges with bravery and steadfastness."

Federal Minister for Public Affairs Rana Mubashar Iqbal distributed a total of 8 cheques worth Rs. 16 million.

The flood victims thanked the federal minister for coming all the way from Islamabad and providing them the much needed financial support.

