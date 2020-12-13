Federal Minister Regrets Lack Of Realization About "Fistula" As A Major Health Issue For Many Of Women In The Country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Class based stratification in our society has exposed those at lower end to serious health challenges, including fistula, little realized by well off segments, regretted Federal Minister, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi here on Sunday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a 45 bed medical unit, that could also be used as dedicated facility to treat Covid 19 patients, at Kohi Goth Women Hospital and Training Center for Midwives / Birth Attendants in Malir, he said apathy has to be countered through concerted efforts with equal attention to provide quality and timely interventions to conditions severely compromising lives of thousands.

Acknowledging that he himself was not cognizant about intensity of situation with regard to Fistula, leading to death of 276 women of every 100,000 aged between 18 years to 45 years exposed to obstructed labor, often consequent to repeated pregnancies, he said this was definitely not acceptable.

"Ours is a country where people prefer to make donations and not to pay taxes which speaks loud of resource constraints but then we can not lose hope till there are dedicated souls and sincere leadership," said the Minister holding the portfolio of Marine Affairs but with significant experience of work in social sector.

Syed Ali Zaidi on the occasion paying glowing tributes to the midwives and birth attendants said they hold a special status in islam as contribution of "Daees" is duly realized under our religion.

"Unfortunately in present times your work and contribution is not recognized but things would definitely change for good," said the federal minister mentioning that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first ever politician of the country who actually worked to raise public awareness about matters related to their health, with equal attention towards associated challenges and prevention.

"He discussed these matters in public gatherings and forums reflective of his will to bring about the needed changes in life quality of people in general which but then ought to be complimented by all sections of the society," said the federal minister.

Prof. Tipu Sultan, an active soul behind the Koohi Goth Hospital, Chairman of the board running its affairs and a senior anesthetist of the country in his welcome address said health and education are the basic rights of every Pakistani but these continue to be accorded low priority for years.

Mentioning that Koohi Goth Hospital is also a center that is working towards the cause of "women empowerment" through training of Primary healthcare and providing much needed medical care to all women reaching the facility, he said there is no cash counter at any level here.

Expressing his gratitude to the donors and supporters, he said it is due to their help that not only free of cost surgeries, largely complicated, are being conducted by a team of dedicated surgeon, interventionist and paramedics but the hospital also houses one of its kind of state of art neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) with provision for 20 incubators and two ventilators for those who otherwise could never afford it.

Dr. Shershah Syed, Founding Director of the Hospital said the facility was started 18 to 20 years ago with the motive to address matters related to maternal mortality and morbidity, fistula being the major challenge as women who survived could be seen wishing they may had died due to ostracization by their own families, particularly husbands.

Unfortunately these women abandoned by their own dear one often had no place to look at with any hope as their condition could only be treated through surgeries which were neither easily available nor affordable, said Dr. Syed mentioning that his team took an initiative and with the help of local and international donors also started with training of professionals to not only prevent situations causing fistula but also provide adequate interventions.

"At present we are running fistula units in nine major hospitals of the country," he said adding that not only doctors are trained but a vigil is also maintained.

Reiterating that vision of his team is "No Maternal Death and No Fistula affecting lives of women," he said this could be achieved through easy availability of adequately trained midwives in all parts of the country.

Proceedings of the event were conducted by Dr. Nighat Shah and Dr.Sajjad. It was also addressed by Surgeon Dr. Aziz Abdullah along with one of her patients Ms. Seema from Gilgit.

Trainees from remote areas of the province also spoke on the occasion and shared the circumstances that led them to be at the training school and their experience here.