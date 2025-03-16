Federal Minister Reviews Ramazan Bazaar Operations, Stresses Price Compliance
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazl Chaudhry on Sunday paid a surprise visit to H-9 Ramazan Bazaar to assess arrangements for essential goods and pricing controls.
Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the minister visited stalls linked to the Prime Minister’s Relief Package, engaged with shoppers, and received updates on citywide measures to stabilize prices during the holy month.
During the visit, Dr Tariq examined the quality and availability of subsidized fruits and vegetables at government-run stalls.
He spoke directly with customers to gather feedback on affordability and supply.
On the occasion, the district administration officials confirmed that 15 key food items, including basic vegetables and fruits, are being sold at reduced rates in 20 designated fair-price shops across the federal capital.
DC Irfan Memon briefed the minister on operational details, revealing that six dedicated Ramazan bazaars have been set up in different parts of the city to ease access to essentials.
These bazaars and fair-price shops are part of a broader effort to curb inflation and ensure compliance with state-mandated price lists.
Meanwhile, Dr Chaudhry emphasized strict enforcement of official pricing guidelines, directing authorities to monitor markets daily. He also reviewed stock levels and hygiene standards at stalls, urging vendors to prioritize public convenience.
The Prime Minister’s Relief Package, under which these initiatives operate, aims to provide low-cost goods to middle- and low-income families during Ramazan. Officials confirmed that inspections will continue to prevent overpricing and shortages.
The visit underscores the government’s focus on price stability during Ramazan, with Dr Chaudhry calling for “zero tolerance” toward violations.
