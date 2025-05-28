Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada pays tribute to scientists, political leadership, armed forces on Youm-e-Takbeer

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada paid glowing tribute to scientists, political leadership armed forces on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer Day here on Wednesday

In a special message marking the 27th anniversary of Pakistan’s historic nuclear tests, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, has said that Youm-e-Takbeer was a symbol of national pride, unity and unwavering resolve.

“Today is a day of pride, unity, and steadfastness for us as a nation,” said Pirzada, commemorating the events of May 28, 1998, when Pakistan became a nuclear power.

Reflecting on the political courage shown at the time, the minister highlighted the role of the then Prime Minister: “With unwavering determination, Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif rejected all kinds of pressure and made the country's defense invincible.

He emphasized the critical contributions made by Pakistan's scientific community, saying, “Our scientists also made history on this day and proved that we are second to none.”

“On this very day, twenty-seven years ago, we sent a clear message to the enemy that our resolve and defense have always been strong,” Pirzada added.

“Indeed, for every Pakistani, the defense of every inch of our homeland is dearer than life itself," The minister concluded his message with a strong reaffirmation of national spirit.

It is pertinent to mention here that Youm-e-Takbeer is observed every year on May 28 to commemorate Pakistan’s successful nuclear tests conducted in the Chagai hills of Balochistan, marking a significant milestone in the country’s defense history.