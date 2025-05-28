- Home
- Pakistan
- Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada pays tribute to scientists, political leadership, armed forces ..
Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada Pays Tribute To Scientists, Political Leadership, Armed Forces On Youm-e-Takbeer
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2025 | 07:49 PM
Federal Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada paid glowing tribute to scientists, political leadership armed forces on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer Day here on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada paid glowing tribute to scientists, political leadership armed forces on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer Day here on Wednesday.
In a special message marking the 27th anniversary of Pakistan’s historic nuclear tests, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, has said that Youm-e-Takbeer was a symbol of national pride, unity and unwavering resolve.
“Today is a day of pride, unity, and steadfastness for us as a nation,” said Pirzada, commemorating the events of May 28, 1998, when Pakistan became a nuclear power.
Reflecting on the political courage shown at the time, the minister highlighted the role of the then Prime Minister: “With unwavering determination, Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif rejected all kinds of pressure and made the country's defense invincible.
”
He emphasized the critical contributions made by Pakistan's scientific community, saying, “Our scientists also made history on this day and proved that we are second to none.”
“On this very day, twenty-seven years ago, we sent a clear message to the enemy that our resolve and defense have always been strong,” Pirzada added.
“Indeed, for every Pakistani, the defense of every inch of our homeland is dearer than life itself," The minister concluded his message with a strong reaffirmation of national spirit.
It is pertinent to mention here that Youm-e-Takbeer is observed every year on May 28 to commemorate Pakistan’s successful nuclear tests conducted in the Chagai hills of Balochistan, marking a significant milestone in the country’s defense history.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed honour winners of 5th edition of Arab ..
Sharjah CP approves Sharjah Digital Integration Programme
Dubai Chambers hosts roundtable to strengthen trade cooperation with EU
Cox, AMEA Power launch water alliance ventures
UAE, EU continue talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
Arab Media Summit: AI, social platforms define landscape of modern media
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of 4th cohort of Grade 12 students from Vi ..
Lebanon's Prime Minister visits Museum of the Future
Federal Tax Authority lauds 3 wins at Sharjah Public Finance Award
MoFA summons Israeli Ambassador, condemns in strongest terms offensive, deplorab ..
Al Fanar Gas Group, Siemens Energy sign strategic MoU to collaborate on clean en ..
Ali Al Nuaimi receives Deputy Secretary-General of European External Action Serv ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore Police arrest 1,619 suspects over gambling this year1 minute ago
-
Sindh govt committed to Women’s Health and Well-being: Murad Shah5 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada pays tribute to scientists, political leadership, armed forces ..1 minute ago
-
Over 960,000 children vaccinated in anti-polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
PAF-IAST to Celebrate Academic Milestone with First Convocation in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Five cattle markets set up ahead of Eid-ul-Adha2 minutes ago
-
On Youm-e-Takbeer, Pakistan reaffirms its unshakeable resolve: Fahd Haroon2 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman visits nursery, announces transformation into Gardenia Hub2 minutes ago
-
Journalists celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer, express solidarity with Pak armed forces2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on fireworks: One arrested2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest proclaimed offender wanted in murder case2 minutes ago
-
DPO takes notice of alleged horse torture28 minutes ago