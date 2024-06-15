Federal Minister Riaz Pirzada visits residence of Shaheed Asadullah

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada Saturday visited the house of martyr Asadullah, who sacrificed his life for the homeland in Lakki Marwat on June 9, and expressed heartfelt condolences to his father and brother.

Federal Minister informed that he was instructed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit the home of Shaheed Asadullah.

He added that PM Shehbaz Sharif himself wanted to visit but due to budget he could not visit.

On behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Federal Minister also presented a letter to the father of Shaheed Asadullah.

Riaz Hussain Pirzada paid rich tribute to Shaheed Asadullah and stated that our army-men were offering sacrifices at borders to provide a peaceful environment to the nation.

"Due to their supreme services, the masses are able to sleep peacefully at night," said Pirzada.

He strongly criticized the elements who were propagating against the country's institutions.

Riaz Pirzada stated that the martyrdom was a big honour.

He added that martyrdom of Asadullah was also a significant honour for the whole region.

"It also infuses and promotes a sense of patriotism among youngsters," said Pirzada.

He hoped that it would also inspire local youngsters to pursue careers as future generals, judges, politicians and police officers.

He also offered Fateha and prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyr Asadullah.