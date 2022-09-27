UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister Sajid Turi Visits Wapda House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Federal minister Sajid Turi visits Wapda House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Sajid Hussain Turi visited Wapda House here the other day to get information about ongoing works on various electricity feeders in Kurram district.

At the Wapda House, Chief Executive, Qazi Muhammad Tahir gave a detailed briefing to the federal minister on work underway on different feeders in district Kurram and told that new feeder has also been approved for the area.

Sajid Turi on the occasion lamented that around 20 hours load shedding was being carried out in Kurram and other tribal areas. He said the duration of the load shedding must be reduced to provide relief to the local people.

The minister also stressed for initiating work on new electricity feeders in Central, Upper and Lower Kurram and said that ongoing work on various feeders should be completed at the earliest to provide relief to the tribal people.

