Federal Minister Salik visits flood-hit villages, promises relief, rehabilitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Saturday visited flood-hit villages in Gujarat, assuring victims that damage assessments are underway and all losses will be compensated.

Joined by Secretary Workers Welfare Fund Zulfiqar Ahmed and district officials, he emphasized unity beyond politics, called for small dams to prevent future disasters, and spent the day distributing food and support to affected families.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that the federal and provincial governments, including the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Workers Welfare Fund, are playing their pivotal role in helping the flood-affected people.

Chaudhry Salik said that in such difficult times, we should serve the people above politics.He said that we need to build small dams and to take timely steps to avoid any such kind of critical situation.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain mingled with the people of his constituency and assured that all the damages caused by the floods will be compensated.

Ch. Salik Hussain spent the whole day with the victims and also distributed food items among the affected people in various villages.