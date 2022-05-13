UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister Shazia Marri Visits BISP's Office

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Federal Minister Shazia Marri visits BISP's office

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety & Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Shazia Atta Marri Friday visited the office of the Director General, BISP, Central Zone, here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety & Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Shazia Atta Marri Friday visited the office of the Director General, BISP, Central Zone, here.

Shazia Marri during a review meeting directed the concerned officers to resolve issues and complaints received from beneficiaries of BISP on top priority.

Ms Marri said"She is committed to visit the offices of BISP situated in whole Sindh and to meet people directly and also to check the system of BISP beneficiaries."She directed the officers to ensure their attendance and to maintain punctuality during office timings.

On this occasion, Deputy Director, Rafique Ahmed Buller, Deputy Directors Abdul Hadi, Shazain Akhtar and others were also present.

