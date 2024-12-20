Federal Minister Siddiqui stresses skill-based education for youths

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has emphasized the critical importance of skill-based education for Pakistan’s youth, stating that in today’s world, education should not be confined to theoretical knowledge. Instead, it should prepare young people to take on leadership roles in industries and innovation. Programs like Inter-tech, which combine formal education with practical skills, are setting new standards in this regard.

Dr. Siddiqui was addressing a ceremony organized by the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF), which focused on providing scholarships to talented and deserving students in skill-based education. The event was attended by CEO of PEEF Syeda Hajra Sohail, Chief Technology Officer Mazhar Amir, Assistant Manager Waleed Bin Mushtaq, senior officials from the Ministry of Education, and a large number of PEEF scholarship recipients.

Dr. Siddiqui further mentioned that the government of Pakistan was committed to bridging the gap between education and employment. "Initiatives such as the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) scholarships ensure that no talented student is left behind due to financial constraints. Our shared vision is to equip every individual in the country with necessary skills to advance on the path to development,” he added.

The minister highlighted that skill-based education is a pressing need of the times. "There are abundant employment opportunities abroad, especially in Europe and Arab countries, for Pakistani youths. It is crucial to equip them with modern skills so they can capitalize on these opportunities," he added.

During the event, Dr. Siddiqui also visited various stalls set up by students and interacted with scholarship winners.

Syeda Hajra Sohail, CEO of PEEF, highlighted the role of scholarship programs like Intertech in reshaping the approach to education. “Through programs like Intertech, PEEF is revolutionizing education. Our goal is to promote skills development and remove financial barriers, especially for students from underprivileged areas, ensuring they have the opportunity to succeed in their fields and thrive in a competitive global market,” she said.

This year, PEEF will provide 10,000 fully funded scholarships to deserving students across the country. These scholarships will cover various fields of study.

During the ceremony, the scholarship recipients shared their thoughts and expressed their gratitude to PEEF, the Ministry of Education, and the Prime Minister of Pakistan for their support.