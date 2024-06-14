Federal Minister Stresses Future-ready Education
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said, "We must provide our youth with an education that will be essential in future."
Talking to the media at the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) here on Friday, he mentioned that a significant portion of our population consisted of youth, and they were our future. He stated that the government is aware of its responsibilities and has declared an education emergency to educate the youth, adding that we should provide an education that will be relevant in ten years.
In response to a question about the 18th Amendment, he said that some provinces benefited from the amendment while others did not. He mentioned that the 18th Amendment was introduced for devolution of powers, but it proved otherwise in the past 15-20 years. He noted that the federal government has very limited fiscal space after debt repayments and defence expenditure. He suggested that tax should not be based on areas, industry and agriculture, rather, it should be on income, adding that whoever earns should pay tax.
Replying to a question about differences between the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the government, he said that the PPP was present in the house during the budget session, and their protest was merely symbolic.
Earlier, Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Vice Chancellor of the PIFD, along with the Registrar, faculty, staff and students, welcomed the federal minister, who attended the closing ceremony of the Thesis Display 2024 as the chief guest.
Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui witnessed the work of students and expressed his admiration for the students' creativity and the remarkable quality of their thesis projects representing all areas of the country. He also commended the state-of-the-art facilities available to students at the PIFD campus, recognising the institution's commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in fashion and design education.
The visit highlighted the significant achievements of the PIFD students and the institution's role in nurturing future leaders in the fashion industry.
Recent Stories
Novice to Professional: Tips to Improve your Mobile Gaming Abilities and Skills
Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IFA destroys 13k contaminated milk in ICT1 minute ago
-
IFA destroys 13,000 litres contaminated milk in ICT2 minutes ago
-
Countrywide cattle markets, bazaars witnessing huge rush of customers2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi calls on President Asif Ali Zardari11 minutes ago
-
HU, Matrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop11 minutes ago
-
Butchers, people given tips for protection of sacrificial animals’ hides12 minutes ago
-
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman21 minutes ago
-
10 dead, 1,431 injured in Punjab road accidents21 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM reviews measures for preparation of budget 2024-2522 minutes ago
-
High-level security meeting focuses on enhanced measures22 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1500-litre poor quality beverages32 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk held about dengue prevention41 minutes ago