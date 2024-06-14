Federal minister stresses future-ready education

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said, "We must provide our youth with an education that will be essential in future."

Talking to the media at the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) here on Friday, he mentioned that a significant portion of our population consisted of youth, and they were our future. He stated that the government is aware of its responsibilities and has declared an education emergency to educate the youth, adding that we should provide an education that will be relevant in ten years.

In response to a question about the 18th Amendment, he said that some provinces benefited from the amendment while others did not. He mentioned that the 18th Amendment was introduced for devolution of powers, but it proved otherwise in the past 15-20 years. He noted that the federal government has very limited fiscal space after debt repayments and defence expenditure. He suggested that tax should not be based on areas, industry and agriculture, rather, it should be on income, adding that whoever earns should pay tax.

Replying to a question about differences between the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the government, he said that the PPP was present in the house during the budget session, and their protest was merely symbolic.

Earlier, Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Vice Chancellor of the PIFD, along with the Registrar, faculty, staff and students, welcomed the federal minister, who attended the closing ceremony of the Thesis Display 2024 as the chief guest.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui witnessed the work of students and expressed his admiration for the students' creativity and the remarkable quality of their thesis projects representing all areas of the country. He also commended the state-of-the-art facilities available to students at the PIFD campus, recognising the institution's commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in fashion and design education.

The visit highlighted the significant achievements of the PIFD students and the institution's role in nurturing future leaders in the fashion industry.