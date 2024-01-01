Federal Minister To Chair National Conference On Interfaith Harmony & Peace
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 09:29 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed will chair the national conference on interfaith harmony and peacebuilding to be held at a hotel Quetta.
Prominent scholars from across the country will participate in the national conference.
Meanwhile, the minister will also hold a meeting with the well-known religious scholars of Balochsitan.
APP/ask.