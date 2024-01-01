Federal Minister to chair national conference on interfaith harmony & peace

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed will chair the national conference on interfaith harmony and peacebuilding to be held at a hotel Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed will chair the national conference on interfaith harmony and peacebuilding to be held at a hotel Quetta.

Prominent scholars from across the country will participate in the national conference.

Meanwhile, the minister will also hold a meeting with the well-known religious scholars of Balochsitan.

