Federal minister urges youth to focus on education

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Sunday said that education is the need of the hour and the youth should focus on it, if they want to get more opportunities.

He expressed these views while addressing the gathering here.

He said youth are the assets and government will extend all kinds of support to them.

He assured that K-4 would be completed soon and it would resolve issue of shortage of water in city. Besides, project of KCR would be included in CPEC, he uttered.

Quota system would be implemented to provide jobs to youth of urban Sindh, he informed, telling that lower-grade jobs would be given to local people.