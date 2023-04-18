UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister Warns Of Potential Violence In Absence Of Nawaz In Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Javed Latif has warned that the absence of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the upcoming elections could have serious consequences, potentially leading to a violent and bloody confrontation in the country.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, Javed Latif believed that if Nawaz Sharif is not allowed to participate in the elections, it could create unrest and division due to his significant following and influence in the country.

He lamented that Nawaz Sharif was ousted from the political arena during the elections of 2002, 2008, and 2018, but nobody bothered to take action against the responsible for rigging. And if that exercise is repeated in 2023 nobody will admit the election results.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had committed contempt of courts several times but he left scot-free.

