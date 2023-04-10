Federal Minister Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah condemns Quetta blast

Federal Minister Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday expressed his grief over the loss of lives in Quetta blast

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday expressed his grief over the loss of lives in Quetta blast.

In a statement, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that those who shed the blood of innocent people in the holy month of Ramazan did not deserve to be called human beings.

He expressed his condolence and sympathy to the families of the martyrs.